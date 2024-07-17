Skip to content
Ukraine reveals final number of men who updated mobilization data

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 17, 2024 7:47 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldier at dusk. (General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data by the July 17 deadline, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, had to update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

The deadline for updating data expired on July 17, 2024.

"According to the results of the update, 4,690,496 servicemen have performed their duty," Ukraine's defense ministry said in a post on Facebook.

Ukrainians liable for military service who failed to update their data may be fined up to Hr 25,000 (nearly $600) or put on the wanted list.

Fines will not be issued automatically, the General Staff said. According to Ukrainian law, a fine is imposed within three months of the detection of an offense.

If a citizen fails to pay the fine, the case can be transferred to the state enforcement service. The debtor's property or accounts may then be seized, Iryna Harbuz, representative of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff, told Suspilne.

Men who have not updated their data and ignore the summons may be put on the wanted list, Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in an interview with YouTube channel YePytannya.

Mobilization is going ‘according to plan,’ but there are not enough training facilities, Zelensky says
“Considering training facilities, there are not enough of them. They are already being expanded,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
