Ukraine reveals final number of men who updated mobilization data

From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data by the July 17 deadline, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, had to update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

The deadline for updating data expired on July 17, 2024.

"According to the results of the update, 4,690,496 servicemen have performed their duty," Ukraine's defense ministry said in a post on Facebook.

Ukrainians liable for military service who failed to update their data may be fined up to Hr 25,000 (nearly $600) or put on the wanted list.

Fines will not be issued automatically, the General Staff said. According to Ukrainian law, a fine is imposed within three months of the detection of an offense.

If a citizen fails to pay the fine, the case can be transferred to the state enforcement service. The debtor's property or accounts may then be seized, Iryna Harbuz, representative of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff, told Suspilne.

Men who have not updated their data and ignore the summons may be put on the wanted list, Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in an interview with YouTube channel YePytannya.