Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan speaks with historian Serhii Plokhy about how Russia has shaped global perceptions of its past — and why those misunderstandings continue to shape today’s war. From the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917 to the present day, Plokhy explains why Ukrainian independence has long been seen as a threat in Moscow. The conversation also explores how Russian narratives evolved after the fall of the Soviet Union, why Ukraine’s history was marginalized in Western academia, and how the full-scale invasion is reshaping global understanding of both Ukraine and Russia.