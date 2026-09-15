Ukrainian forces reportedly strike Russia's Syzran Oil Refinery

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on Sept. 15, monitoring channels reported.

Fires ignited at several different points within the complex after the site was hit by Ukrainian drones, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev earlier warned of the threat of a Ukrainian drone attack.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Sept. 14, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the southern Russian Black Sea coastal city of Sochi, causing fires and explosions throughout the city, as eyewitness videos purported to show.

Ukrainian forces also hit energy infrastructure in the occupied city of Mariupol late on Sept. 13 as a fire continued to burn in southern Russia's Taganrog following an earlier attack, monitoring channels reported.