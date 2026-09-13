Ukrainian forces reportedly strike energy infrastructure in occupied Mariupol as fire burns in Russia's Taganrog

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces hit energy infrastructure in the occupied city of Mariupol late on Sept. 13 as a fire continued to burn in southern Russia's Taganrog following an earlier attack, monitoring channels reported.

Part of the city was left without power following the strikes, and a building in occupied Mariupol was hit after Russian air defenses were engaged, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

Meanwhile, in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, fuel storage tanks at a military airfield have continued to burn for the second day in a row, Exilenova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

On Sept. 12, Security Service (SBU) forces struck an FPV-drone production facility, drone storage warehouses, an oil-products tank, a radar system, and a Pantsir-S2 air-defense system in the city of Taganrog, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Eyewitness footage from Sept. 12 purported to show large fires burning at an airfield near the city, according to monitoring channel Supernova Plus.

On the same night, Ukrainian long-range drones also struck the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara Oblast, causing a fire to break out on the premises, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war, but Russian attacks continue.

Earlier on Sept. 13, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that a Russian drone struck the locomotive of a Kyiv–Warsaw train only about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Ukraine's border with Poland.

Russian forces on Sept. 12 launched a mass drone attack on western Ukraine, where a passenger train was also damaged in the northwestern city of Lutsk.

At least five people were injured in Volyn Oblast, and power outages occurred in neighboring Rivne Oblast, regional authorities said.