Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian military logistics facility in Moscow Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a military logistics facility in Naro-Fominsk, Moscow Oblast, overnight on May 7, social media channels reported.

The Nara production and logistics complex, a large-scale logistics facility for the Russian army, was struck by Ukrainian drones, independent Telegram outlet Exilenova Plus reported.

The claims could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Naro-Fominsk is located about 70 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Moscow and approximately 390 kilometers (240 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

On May 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is declaring a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a temporary two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9 would take place.

Zelensky said on May 6 that Russia violated the Ukrainian-proposed ceasefire 1,820 times by 10 a.m. local time, hours after it took effect, with Ukraine then rejecting Moscow's ceasefire proposal for its Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Hours before the planned ceasefire, Russian strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia on May 5 killed at least 17 people and injured 56 others, local authorities said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

The Tuapse oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai was struck by Ukrainian forces four times in a month, including a strike overnight on May 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the General Staff confirmed. Ukraine previously confirmed strikes on April 16, 20, and 28.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, with energy sites providing fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Overnight on May 5, Ukrainian Flamingo missiles struck a Russian military production facility in Cheboksary as part of a large-scale missile and drone attack that also reportedly targeted one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Zelensky said.