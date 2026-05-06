Trump doesn't speak for America on Ukraine, congressman says
The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with U.S. Congressman Mike Levin about shifting American support for Ukraine, internal political divisions in Washington, and the future of transatlantic alliances. Levin explains why parts of the U.S. political system are pushing to reduce support for Ukraine, how Congress is struggling to counter decisions by the Trump administration, and what this means for NATO, Europe, and the future of the war.