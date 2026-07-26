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Ukraine strikes Chornomornaftogaz facility in Crimea, Russian drone relay systems and logistics bridge, military says

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by Linda Hourani
Ukraine strikes Chornomornaftogaz facility in Crimea, Russian drone relay systems and logistics bridge, military says
Photo for illustrative purposes only. A general view of a port as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Crimea on July 25, 2023. Car ferries departing from Kavkaz Port of Krasnodar to the Kerch Strait, where the Crimean bridge, where the attacks were carried out recently, attract great attention. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces struck a Chornomornaftogaz facility and relay equipment used to control Russian strike drones in Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as a bridge in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 26, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in a round-up of significant strikes over the past day.

Damage to the Chornomornaftogaz facility near the village of Vnukovo on the peninsula was confirmed, though the General Staff did not specify which elements of the facility were affected, the report said.

Following Russia’s launch of its war against Ukraine in 2014, oil rigs belonging to the state joint-stock company Chornomornaftogaz were seized by Russia and have since been used for the extraction, storage, and transportation of natural gas and petroleum products, as well as to supply the fuel and energy needs of Russian occupation forces on the peninsula.

Another strike targeted ground-based relay equipment used to control Russian Shahed and Gerbera-type strike drones in the Chornomorske area of Crimea.

The relay equipment extends the opperational range, improves the stability, and enhances the quality of control links for attack drones used by Russian forces to strike Ukrainian territory.

Other key targets in the General Staff update included a road bridge in the Vyselky area of Donetsk Oblast, a drone storage facility near Chervonopopivka, and a Russian troop concentration in Purdivka, Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff also confirmed a strike on an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen Oblast carried out on July 25.

The Tyumen Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest refineries, with an annual processing capacity of around 7 million tonnes. It produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products used by Russia’s military-industrial complex and armed forces.

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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

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