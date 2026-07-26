Russian attacks kill 7, injure 58 in Ukraine over past day as Kryvyi Rih hypermarket hit

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 58 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 26.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with one X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile, seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 136 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted the X-59/69 guided missile, five of the seven ballistic missiles, and 104 of the 136 drones launched by Russia overnight. Two missiles and 27 drones struck 18 locations, while debris from intercepted weapons was recorded at seven additional sites.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day. Russia attacked the region with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

According to local police, a 74-year-old woman was killed inside a car that was struck by an FPV drone. About an hour later, another drone hit a local supermarket and a residential building in a neighboring settlement, killing a 35-year-old woman.

This morning, Russian forces attacked an Epicentr hypermarket in the city of Kryvyi Rih, causing a large-scale fire that spread across more than 16,000 square meters, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky reported. Videos and photos circulating online show flames rising from the store, which sells everything from hardware and electronics to home decor and sporting goods.

The fire has been contained, but firefighting efforts remain difficult due to ongoing air raid alerts and the threat of further attacks. The number of casualties is being confirmed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, seven people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The governor is also providing live updates on a new Russian attack that began this morning. As of publication, one person had been killed and nine others injured, including two children.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 24 others were injured in Russian attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The strikes damaged private homes, a church, a gas station, gas pipelines, and several stores.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 12 others, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,029 strikes on 50 settlements across the Oblast.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 8 injured, including a child, in Russian attacks, according to local authorities.

Three people were injured overnight in Russian ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Missile debris fell onto an 18-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, leading to a fire between the 7th and 8th floors. Another fire was reported at an unspecified "non-residential site" in the Solomianskyi district.

One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks on the front-line city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, the regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.