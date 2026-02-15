KI logo
War

Ukrainian drone attack targets multiple Russian oblasts, Bryansk reportedly left largely without electricity

by Sonya Bandouil
A sign reading the Bryansk region sits on the side of a road entering the region, which borders Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/ AFP)

Russian officials reported a large-scale drone attack targeting multiple regions on Feb. 15, including Moscow, Bryansk, and Belgorod Oblasts.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defenses shot down 13 drones heading toward the capital, with emergency services responding to debris at impact sites.

Temporary flight restrictions were introduced at Domodedovo airport but were later lifted, according to state media.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the region had been under sustained UAV attack since early morning, claiming that 120 drones were destroyed there. He later noted that strikes on energy infrastructure left five municipalities and parts of the city of Bryansk without heat and electricity.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that 102 Ukrainian drones were intercepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Moscow time across Bryansk, Kaluga, and Tula oblasts, as well as near Moscow.

Separately, Russian Telegram channels reported an apparent Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod, with regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov saying preliminary information indicated significant damage to energy infrastructure. Emergency services are assessing the extent of the damage.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any possible casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly uses long-range drones to target military and industrial targets in Russia, including oil refineries, weapons factories, and ammunition depots.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's broader campaign of attacks inside Russia aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

