News Feed, Ukraine, yaroslava mahuchikh, China, Sports
Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump in Shanghai for 10th straight Diamond League victory

by Anna Fratsyvir May 3, 2025 5:23 PM 2 min read
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the 23-year-old current Olympic high jump champion from Dnipro, during the the Diamond League in China’s Xiamen on April 26, 2025. (Wanda Diamond League/X)
Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to win the women’s high jump at the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai, extending her winning streak on the circuit to 10 consecutive victories, Suspilne reported on May 3.

Mahuchikh, 23, triumphed over Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, who finished second with a best jump of 1.98 meters. Fellow Australian Eleanor Patterson placed third at 1.95, while Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko ended in fourth after clearing 1.92.

It marked Mahuchikh’s 21st career win in Diamond League competition. Her last defeat in the series came in Monaco in July 2023, where she finished third.

Levchenko showed strong form early, clearing all heights up to 1.92 on her first attempts, while Mahuchikh only entered the contest at that mark. The Ukrainian duo were joined in medal contention by Patterson and Olyslagers, both of whom also cleared 1.92.

Mahuchikh and Olyslagers successfully cleared 1.98 and then raised the bar to 2.00 meters. Mahuchikh moved over on her first try, but Olyslagers was unable to clear the height in three attempts.

The meet in Shanghai followed the season opener in Xiamen, China, where Mahuchikh also won and Levchenko posted her season-best of 1.91 meters.

Mahuchikh, originally from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump at 2.10 meters and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
