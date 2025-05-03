Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump in Shanghai for 10th straight Diamond League victory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to win the women’s high jump at the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai, extending her winning streak on the circuit to 10 consecutive victories, Suspilne reported on May 3.

Mahuchikh, 23, triumphed over Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, who finished second with a best jump of 1.98 meters. Fellow Australian Eleanor Patterson placed third at 1.95, while Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko ended in fourth after clearing 1.92.

It marked Mahuchikh’s 21st career win in Diamond League competition. Her last defeat in the series came in Monaco in July 2023, where she finished third.

Levchenko showed strong form early, clearing all heights up to 1.92 on her first attempts, while Mahuchikh only entered the contest at that mark. The Ukrainian duo were joined in medal contention by Patterson and Olyslagers, both of whom also cleared 1.92.

Mahuchikh and Olyslagers successfully cleared 1.98 and then raised the bar to 2.00 meters. Mahuchikh moved over on her first try, but Olyslagers was unable to clear the height in three attempts.

The meet in Shanghai followed the season opener in Xiamen, China, where Mahuchikh also won and Levchenko posted her season-best of 1.91 meters.

Mahuchikh, originally from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump at 2.10 meters and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.