Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh named world champion in high jump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a 21-year-old athlete from Dnipro, won the gold medal in high jump at the track-and-field world championships in Budapest on Aug. 27, ESPN reported.

This is Mahuchikh's first championship win, having earned silver medals in both 2019 and 2022.

Mahuchikh sealed her victory with a jump of 2.01 meters, beating out Australian Eleanor Patterson by two centimeters.

Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk also won a silver medal earlier in the tournament.

Mahuchikh wore yellow and blue eyeliner during the competition as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag. Along with her mother, sister, and niece, Mahuchikh fled Dnipro after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. She now trains in Germany.

Dnipro has since become a target of Russian missile strikes.

Mahuchikh is now a favorite for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.