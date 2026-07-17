Ex-interior minister tapped to head Ukraine's Security Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko the post of secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"The appointment decree is already being prepared," Zelensky said on social media on July 17.

The decision comes as part of Ukraine's broader government reshuffle. Klymenko is expected to replace Rustem Umerov, who has served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council for the past year.

Umerov's future remains unclear. He also heads Ukraine's delegation to the trilateral peace talks with Russia and the U.S., which have been stalled since February.

The National Security and Defense Council is a powerful coordinating body in Ukraine, responsible for shaping military, security, and foreign policy.

Klymenko has served as Ukraine's interior minister since February 2023. According to Zelensky, his key task would be strengthening coordination across Ukraine's security and defense sector and coordinate the country's defense production efforts.

"The government of Ukraine, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, and the entire system of state institutions must operate in a way necessary to achieve the defined national objectives," the president said.

Klymenko had previously been considered for the defense minister's post following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov, who held the position for just six months. But the prospect of Klymenko's appointment drew public backlash, while the reasons for Fedorov's removal remain unclear.

Fedorov's dismissal triggered protests across Ukraine, with participants called for his reappointment while also demanding changes in the country's military leadership.

Parliament has approved the new Cabinet on July 16, leaving only the foreign and defense minister posts vacant. Under Ukrainian law, both positions are filled on the president's nomination.