Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Commander comes to Bakhmut

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Commander, Viktor Khorenko, visited Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 4 to inspect the positions of his units.

The Special Operations Forces is a branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces that conducts covert operations and reconnaissance missions behind enemy lines.

Khorenko praised the soldiers' dedication and hard work despite the difficult conditions they face.

“All units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine involved in defense of Bakhmut clearly fulfill their assigned tasks. Our soldiers work continuously in extremely difficult conditions and do everything to reduce the number of enemy forces daily," Khomenko said during the trip, as quoted by the Special Forces.

The visit came after the founder of the Russian state-backed Wagner Group mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that Bakhmut was "practically surrounded" by Wagner forces and called on Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the city on March 3.

However, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, visited Bakhmut on the same day.

Ukraine's military is reportedly weighing the option of withdrawing from Bakhmut as it becomes increasingly difficult to hold the city.

Eastern Operational Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said on March 2 that the Armed Forces have the option to withdraw from Bakhmut, but such a decision will only be made if it is "absolutely necessary."

Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut despite the seven-month-long Russian attempt to capture the city as Moscow tries to increase its grip over the entirety of the eastern Donetsk Oblast, around half of which it currently occupies.

