Ukraine considers easing travel ban for men ages 18-24, parliament speaker says

Ukrainian lawmakers are considering whether to allow men ages 18 to 24 to travel abroad, a move that would ease current wartime restrictions, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said on July 19.

According to Suspilne, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) is reviewing proposals from both individual members and the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence. Under current martial law, men in that age group are not subject to mobilization but are still barred from leaving the country unless they qualify for exemptions, such as medical reasons or official business.

Stefanchuk emphasized the need to find a legal mechanism to uphold basic rights for young men who are not eligible for conscription. These include the right to pursue education, work opportunities, or reunite with family abroad.

"There are people aged 18 to 25 who are not subject to mobilization, but they cannot exercise their rights," Stefanchuk said. "We must find a mechanism to enable them to exercise their rights."

Several proposals are under discussion to liberalize exit rules, including the establishment of clear criteria and permitting certain categories of individuals to travel. However, no final decision has been made. Lawmakers expect the committee to issue its recommendations soon.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, men aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving Ukraine without special exemptions due to martial law. These include university students studying abroad, humanitarian volunteers, and drivers transporting aid.

Talks about easing restrictions for non-mobilized men to travel outside Ukraine began in 2023 but have yet to produce a comprehensive policy change.