Ukraine's intelligence releases video of alleged attack on Chechen fighters in Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 30 released a video of an operation in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in which it claims to have interrupted the sale of stolen diesel by notorious Chechen fighters.

HUR reported on Telegram that, in cooperation with partisans, it orchestrated two explosions at a site where members of Akhmat, a Chechen unit in the Russian army known as "Kadyrovites," sold stolen diesel in the occupied Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to HUR, Ukrainian partisans operating in the occupied territories discovered the scheme and mined the site, hitting two vehicles on Nov. 29. The number of casualties is being determined, Ukrainian intelligence said.

0:00 / 1× A video of an alleged Ukrainian intelligence operation in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 29, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

Berdiansk is a southeastern port city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, occupied by Russia since February 2022.

The Kadyrovites, named after Chechen strongman Akhmad Kadyrov and led by his son and successor, Ramzan Kadyrov, have been accused of committing widespread human-rights abuses amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.