0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
War

Ukraine's intelligence releases video of alleged attack on Chechen fighters in Russian-occupied territories

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
Ukraine's intelligence releases video of alleged attack on Chechen fighters in Russian-occupied territories
A screenshot of a video of an alleged Ukrainian intelligence operation in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 29, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 30 released a video of an operation in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in which it claims to have interrupted the sale of stolen diesel by notorious Chechen fighters.

HUR reported on Telegram that, in cooperation with partisans, it orchestrated two explosions at a site where members of Akhmat, a Chechen unit in the Russian army known as "Kadyrovites," sold stolen diesel in the occupied Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to HUR, Ukrainian partisans operating in the occupied territories discovered the scheme and mined the site, hitting two vehicles on Nov. 29. The number of casualties is being determined, Ukrainian intelligence said.

0:00
/
A video of an alleged Ukrainian intelligence operation in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 29, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

Berdiansk is a southeastern port city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, occupied by Russia since February 2022.

The Kadyrovites, named after Chechen strongman Akhmad Kadyrov and led by his son and successor, Ramzan Kadyrov, have been accused of committing widespread human-rights abuses amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Article image
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
‘Successful’ Ukrainian naval drone strike disables 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers, source says
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Russian-occupied UkrainePartisansChechnyaRamzan KadyrovUkraine's military intelligenceUkrainian strikes in Russia
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, November 30
Saturday, November 29
Show More

Editors' Picks