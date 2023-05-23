Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's Foreign Minister begins his second Africa tour

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Morocco at the start of his second African tour. (Source: Dmytro Kuleba / Official Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba began his second African tour this week, starting in Morocco, as he seeks to challenge Russia’s influence on the continent.

Kuleba plans to endorse President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula and guarantee grain supplies flow to African countries, Foreign Minister wrote on his Instagram on May 22.

This is the first visit to Morocco by a Ukrainian foreign minister since the start of the bilateral relations and the second Kuleba’s tour in Africa after the first one in October 2022.

Foreign Minister did not reveal which other countries he plans to visit during the tour.

Earlier in May, leaders of six African nations announced plans for a diplomatic delegation to hold talks with both Kyiv and Moscow, touting their own peace plan proposal.

Russia's all-out war prevented Ukraine, one of the world's top grain suppliers, from exporting agricultural products from its Black Sea ports. Africa has been one of the most affected continents.

On May 17, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing Ukraine to continue exporting its grain amid Russia's full-scale war, was extended for 60 more days.

Moscow has long nurtured good relations with the governments on the African continent.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov toured Africa in July 2022 and February 2023 to ramp up support for his country and blame Ukraine for a lack of food supplies amid Russia’s naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, vital for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
