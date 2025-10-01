KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
US President Donald Trump, right, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, shake hands during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kyiv on Oct. 1 welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it an "important contribution" toward a just and lasting settlement of the conflict.

The 20-step comprehensive plan calls for an immediate end of hostilities, the release of hostages, and humanitarian support for war-torn Gaza, while excluding Hamas from the governance of the strip.

Trump's proposal has already been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Hamas has yet to issue a statement.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership role of the United States in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, and in maintaining international peace and security," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv stressed that the resolution must be based on the principle of international law and "take into account the legitimate rights and aspirations of the people of Israel and Palestine."

Leaders across Europe and the Middle East also welcomed Trump's peace plan and voiced hope it could help end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, which has been ongoing since October 2023.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Gaza conflict while recognizing both Israeli and Palestinian statehood.

The relations between Ukraine and Israel have been complex, with Israel refraining from providing military aid to Kyiv in order to avoid straining its ties with Russia. Kyiv also denounced Iran, Russia's major ally, as a "source of problems" in the Middle East after the Israeli-Iranian clash earlier this year.

As US mulls Tomahawks for Ukraine, here’s how they could be used against Russia
In what would be a significant boost for Ukraine’s offensive firepower capabilities, U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Sept. 28 that the U.S. is “looking at” providing Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles. “It’s something the president is going to make the final determination on. What the president is going to do is what’s in the best interest of the United States of America,” Vance told Fox News in an interview. “I know we’re having conversations this very minute about the issue,” Vance contin
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
IsraelUkraineGazaDonald TrumpMiddle East
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership role of the United States in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, and in maintaining international peace and security," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Wednesday, October 1
Show More

Editors' Picks