Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Kyiv on Oct. 1 welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it an "important contribution" toward a just and lasting settlement of the conflict.

The 20-step comprehensive plan calls for an immediate end of hostilities, the release of hostages, and humanitarian support for war-torn Gaza, while excluding Hamas from the governance of the strip.

Trump's proposal has already been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Hamas has yet to issue a statement.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership role of the United States in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, and in maintaining international peace and security," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv stressed that the resolution must be based on the principle of international law and "take into account the legitimate rights and aspirations of the people of Israel and Palestine."

Leaders across Europe and the Middle East also welcomed Trump's peace plan and voiced hope it could help end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, which has been ongoing since October 2023.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Gaza conflict while recognizing both Israeli and Palestinian statehood.

The relations between Ukraine and Israel have been complex, with Israel refraining from providing military aid to Kyiv in order to avoid straining its ties with Russia. Kyiv also denounced Iran, Russia's major ally, as a "source of problems" in the Middle East after the Israeli-Iranian clash earlier this year.