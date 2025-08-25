Become a member
News Feed

Norway pledges $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Norway pledges $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi shake hands during official meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug.25, 2025. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Norway is planning to allocate $8.45 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced during a visit to Kyiv on Aug. 25.

The move underscores Norway’s growing role in supporting Ukraine’s defense as Western partners move closer to finalizing security guarantees amid a push to organize a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow.

Speaking about security guarantees, Store said that the most important guarantee would be to provide Ukraine with strong defense capabilities.

"The key thing is for the United States to remain engaged in these discussions," he said, adding that Oslo is also involved.

According to the Norwegian prime minister, Norway will take part in training Ukrainian troops and contribute to protecting Ukraine’s airspace by providing air defense systems.

The news come amid a push from Ukraine's allies to hammer out postwar security guarantees for Kyiv following a high-level meeting in Washington with President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European partners.

Bloomberg reported on Aug. 19 that the package of security guarantees for Ukraine might be finalized in the coming days. European officials have reportedly discussed sending British and French troops to Ukraine, along with contingents from roughly 10 other countries.

Trump told Fox News on Aug. 19 that Washington could provide air support as part of the guarantees but ruled out deploying U.S. ground troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine has upgraded its Neptune missile — here’s what we know
But another recent announcement may make the “Long Neptune” slightly redundant.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image

Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

