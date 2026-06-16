Ukraine war latest: Moscow oil refinery burns in 'just response' to Russian attacks as Zelensky visits G7

Key developments on June 16:

'Just response to Russian strikes' – Ukraine strikes major oil refinery in Moscow, Zelensky confirms

Zelensky, Trump, Macron meet at G7 summit as Ukraine pushes peace talks

Ukraine to create new drone units to bolster defenses along northern border with Russia, Belarus, Syrskyi says

Lukashenko says Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine, apologizes to Zelensky for past remarks

Ukrainian Armor, AviaNera launch partnership on missile, drone engines

Polish official explains delay in MiG fighter jet transfers to Ukraine

Russian frigate fires warning shots at yacht in English Channel, media reports

Ukrainian forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district of Russia's capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on June 16.

"Russia must be forced to end its war against our people. And Ukraine's long-range weapons are one of the important components of such pressure," Zelensky said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram on June 16 that 25 drones were "destroyed" over the city and that one of them damaged a facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery. Sobyanin added that there were no casualties and that emergency services were at the site of the attack.

One of the refinery's ELOU-AVT-6 oil processing units caught fire, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) were involved in the operation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This is a just response to Russian strikes – and to the dragging out of a war that must be ended," Zelensky added.

According to Russian industry sources cited by Reuters, the strike knocked the entire refinery out of action, though a second, undamaged unit was expected to be brought back online "soon."

The refinery also supplies aviation fuel to Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports and has a processing capacity of more than 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year, according to the General Staff.

Zelensky, Trump, Macron hold behind-the-scenes meeting at G7 summit as Ukraine pushes peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 16, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting marked the first encounter between Zelensky and Trump in over four months and lasted around 30 minutes, as Kyiv seeks to revive stalled peace talks.

During the brief meeting, the Ukrainian president showed Trump photographs of damage to Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Ukraine's most important religious and historic landmarks, caused by a recent direct Russian attack.

According to the source familiar with the matter, Trump was visibly disappointed by the destruction and "appeared moved" by the images.

The three leaders later took part in a joint working session with other G7 leaders, where Russia's war against Ukraine was a central topic of discussion.

Zelensky said air defense support had been agreed upon among G7 partners, adding that all members of the group would work to strengthen Ukraine's protection.

Ukraine to create new drone units to bolster defenses along northern border with Russia, Belarus, Syrskyi says



Ukraine is creating new unmanned systems units in its northern sector to reinforce border defenses and prepare for potential battlefield developments, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 16 after a meeting with military leadership.

The statement comes amid increasing tensions between Kyiv and Minsk over the risk of military escalation along the Belarus-Ukraine border.

In late May, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko also downplayed the capabilities of Ukrainian troops stationed along the Belarusian border, describing them as "cannon fodder."

Syrskyi did not specify which section of the northern sector he was referring to. Ukraine's northern border runs along Russia in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts and along Belarus in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn oblasts.

Syrskyi added that Ukraine would continue expanding the capabilities of units already deployed in the northern sector but did not clarify whether the measures were intended to counter threats from Russia, Belarus, or both.

Lukashenko says Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine, apologizes to Zelensky for past remarks



Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine and apologized to President Volodymyr Zelensky for previous harsh remarks, according to an interview with Al Arabiya.

Lukashenko said his comments had been a response to what he described as threats from Ukraine, including statements that Kyiv had identified hundreds of potential targets in Belarus and knew his whereabouts.

"If Volodymyr Oleksandrovych was offended, I apologize to him for these words," Lukashenko said, adding that he may have spoken too harshly given Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia.

At the same time, he argued that Zelensky should be more careful in his statements and avoid provoking Belarus. "No military action should be expected from Belarus, and especially from me," Lukashenko said.

read also Lukashenko says Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine, apologizes to Zelensky for past remarks

Ukrainian Armor, AviaNera launch partnership on missile, drone engines



Ukrainian defense manufacturer Ukrainian Armor and Czech defense company AviaNera Technologies have signed a partnership agreement to cooperate on producing and supplying engines for Ukrainian missiles and drones, the companies announced on June 16.

The agreement comes as Ukraine seeks to expand domestic production of long-range drones and missile systems and deepen cooperation with European defense manufacturers.

The partnership, signed at the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris, covers the development and supply of turbojet and turboprop engines for Ukrainian missile and drone platforms.

The companies said he agreement includes plans to supply engines for Ukrainian platforms, expand production capacity, localize technologies in Ukraine, and potentially establish joint ventures in the future.

"Our goal is to create new opportunities for the production of modern engines for missile and unmanned systems," Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas said in a statement.

Polish official explains delay in MiG fighter jet transfers to Ukraine



Poland has not yet transferred additional MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine because negotiations over the transfer of Ukrainian military technology to Poland remain unresolved, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on June 15.

Speaking to Radio ZET, Tomczyk said Warsaw is prepared to provide the Soviet-era fighter jets once an agreement on technology cooperation is finalized.

"We have not transferred the MiGs to Ukraine," Tomczyk said. "There is an ongoing dialogue between Poland and Ukraine."

Tomczyk said Poland is seeking access to Ukrainian expertise and technology in the field of unmanned systems as Warsaw works to expand its own drone capabilities.

"We have agreed with Ukraine on a technology transfer. If we can finalize that issue, then the fighter jet deal can move forward successfully," he said.

He added that Poland would transfer the aircraft once the matter is resolved.

read also Polish official explains delay in MiG fighter jet transfers to Ukraine

Russian frigate fires warning shots at yacht in English Channel, media reports



Russian Navy frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired several warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel, U.K. media reported on June 16.

The incident involved a British-flagged civilian vessel around 11:40 p.m. local time off the Isle of Wight, Sky News reported, citing the Press Association.

The U.K. Defense Ministry is investigating the reports of the incident.

Citing British military sources, U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reported that the Admiral Grigorovich had been in and around the channel for a few days, escorting tankers of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," foreign-flagged vessels used to transport Russian oil and other exports while evading sanctions.

The incident comes just two days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a raid on a shadow fleet vessel, in one of the rare

Royal Marine commandos and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency intercepted the vessel, Smyrtos, in the early hours, with Starmer's personal authorization.

read also Russian frigate fires warning shots at yacht in English Channel, media reports



