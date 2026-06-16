Ukraine to create new drone units to bolster defenses along northern border with Russia, Belarus, Syrskyi says

Ukraine is creating new unmanned systems units in its northern sector to reinforce border defenses and prepare for potential battlefield developments, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 16 after a meeting with military leadership.

The statement comes amid increasing tensions between Kyiv and Minsk over the risk of military escalation along the Belarus-Ukraine border.

In late May, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko also downplayed the capabilities of Ukrainian troops stationed along the Belarusian border, describing them as "cannon fodder."

Syrskyi did not specify which section of the northern sector he was referring to. Ukraine's northern border runs along Russia in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts and along Belarus in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn oblasts.

Syrskyi added that Ukraine would continue expanding the capabilities of units already deployed in the northern sector but did not clarify whether the measures were intended to counter threats from Russia, Belarus, or both.

Relations between Kyiv and Minsk deteriorated sharply after the outbreak of the war. Belarus allowed Russian troops to use its territory to stage the assault on Ukraine's capital in early 2022, drawing widespread international condemnation and prompting Western countries to impose sweeping sanctions on Lukashenko's regime.

The territory has since continued to be used by Russia for long-range strikes against Ukraine, often involving Shahed-type drones.

In recent months, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow could once again seek to use Belarusian territory for military operations.

read also Lukashenko says Belarus has ‘major’ target in Ukraine in its sights

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 that Ukraine had recorded fresh contacts between Moscow and Minsk aimed at convincing Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to "join new acts of aggression."

Russia was considering using Belarusian territory to attack neighboring NATO member states, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky said on May 21 that Ukraine is prepared to take "preventive" measures against Russia and Belarus in response to potential military threats along its northern border.

Lukashenko denied that Belarus intends to enter the war, saying in an interview published on June 15 that the country poses no military threat to Ukraine. Lukashenko added that Belarus would only become involved if it were attacked.