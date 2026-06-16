Polish official explains delay in MiG fighter jet transfers to Ukraine

Poland has not yet transferred additional MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine because negotiations over the transfer of Ukrainian military technology to Poland remain unresolved, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on June 15.

Speaking to Radio ZET, Tomczyk said Warsaw is prepared to provide the Soviet-era fighter jets once an agreement on technology cooperation is finalized.

"We have not transferred the MiGs to Ukraine," Tomczyk said. "There is an ongoing dialogue between Poland and Ukraine."

Tomczyk said Poland is seeking access to Ukrainian expertise and technology in the field of unmanned systems as Warsaw works to expand its own drone capabilities.

"We have agreed with Ukraine on a technology transfer. If we can finalize that issue, then the fighter jet deal can move forward successfully," he said.

He added that Poland would transfer the aircraft once the matter is resolved.

Warsaw has previously said it plans to transfer its remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The aircraft, which entered service with the Polish Air Force in 1989, are gradually being replaced by FA-50, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets.

Earlier this year, Poland approved the transfer of nine MiG-29s to Ukraine. Tomczyk noted that the previous Polish government delivered the last batch of the aircraft.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing military equipment, ammunition, weapons, and political backing.

The delay comes amid renewed tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations. A survey reported by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper on June 11 found that more than half of Poles said their attitude toward Ukraine and Ukrainians had worsened following Kyiv's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a World War II-era nationalist formation whose legacy remains deeply controversial in Poland.

Despite the diplomatic row, Poland and Ukraine continue to maintain close security cooperation amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.