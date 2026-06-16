Ukrainian Armor, AviaNera launch partnership on missile, drone engines

Ukrainian defense manufacturer Ukrainian Armor and Czech defense company AviaNera Technologies have signed a partnership agreement to cooperate on producing and supplying engines for Ukrainian missiles and drones, the companies announced on June 16.

The agreement comes as Ukraine seeks to expand domestic production of long-range drones and missile systems and deepen cooperation with European defense manufacturers.

The partnership, signed at the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris, covers the development and supply of turbojet and turboprop engines for Ukrainian missile and drone platforms.

The companies said he agreement includes plans to supply engines for Ukrainian platforms, expand production capacity, localize technologies in Ukraine, and potentially establish joint ventures in the future.

"Our goal is to create new opportunities for the production of modern engines for missile and unmanned systems," Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas said in a statement.

Belbas said the partnership would help integrate European technologies into Ukrainian platforms and support the development of next-generation precision-guided weapons.

AviaNera Technologies CEO Pavel Cechal said propulsion systems often remain a bottleneck in the production of drones and guided missiles, adding that the company is expanding manufacturing capacity and seeking to localize production in key markets, including Ukraine.

AviaNera Technologies is a Czech company specializing in propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, and cruise missiles. It is part of the Czech defense-industrial group CSG, one of Central Europe's largest defense holdings.

The partnership follows a series of recent agreements between Ukrainian and European defense manufacturers aimed at expanding Ukraine's domestic defense production and deepening industrial cooperation.

On June 10, European missile manufacturer MBDA and Ukrainian Armor signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation focused on deep-strike capabilities, counter-drone systems, and other areas of defense technology development.

In another partnership announced on June 12, Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall sign a cooperation agreement with Airbus focused on defense innovation and drone technologies. The companies said they would work together to integrate lessons from Ukraine's battlefield experience into future defense solutions.