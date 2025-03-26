Ukraine's list of energy facilities banned from attacks differs from Russian version, Energy Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's list of energy facilities Kyiv wants Russia to stop striking during a partial ceasefire is at odds with Russia's, European Pravda reported on March 26, citing a response to a request from the Energy Ministry.

The Energy Ministry told European Pravda that Kyiv and Washington had agreed to a list of energy facilities Ukraine wants Russia to stop striking as part of a truce on energy attacks. This list is differs from the one Russia and the U.S. agreed to a day prior, according to the Energy Ministry.

Following two-day talks in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said on March 25 that Russia and the U.S. had agreed on a list of Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities that were barred from attacks under a partial ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

According to the Kremlin, the list included oil refineries, as well as oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations. The list also included power production and transmission facilities, including power plants, substations, and transformers. Among power plants, the Kremlin specifically named nuclear power stations and hydroelectric dams.

Ukraine's list includes a ban on strikes on the on the electric power, oil and gas, nuclear and coal industries, as well as energy equipment manufacturing facilities.

Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities — which, according to the Energy Ministry have suffered the most Russian attacks as of late — weren't on Kremlin's list, the ministry told European Pravda.

Ukraine has recorded eight confirmed hits against its energy facilities by Russian forces since March 18, when the Kremlin claimed to have ordered a pause on such attacks, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on March 25.

Russia accused Ukraine on March 26 of launching a drone attack at energy facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea — a claim the Ukrainian military has denied.

After negotiations with the U.S., Russia and Ukraine on March 25 also agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Moscow has claimed that the Black Sea ceasefire would take effect only after some Western sanctions were lifted, while alleging that the energy truce had been in effect since March 18.