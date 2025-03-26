The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Ceasefire, War, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Ukraine's list of energy facilities banned from attacks differs from Russian version, Energy Ministry says

by Kateryna Denisova March 26, 2025 8:21 PM 2 min read
Workers walk past damaged equipment at a thermal power plant that was destroyed during a Russian missile attack, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Dec. 5, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's list of energy facilities Kyiv wants Russia to stop striking during a partial ceasefire is at odds with Russia's, European Pravda reported on March 26, citing a response to a request from the Energy Ministry.

The Energy Ministry told European Pravda that Kyiv and Washington had agreed to a list of energy facilities Ukraine wants Russia to stop striking as part of a truce on energy attacks. This list is differs from the one Russia and the U.S. agreed to a day prior, according to the Energy Ministry.

Following two-day talks in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said on March 25 that Russia and the U.S. had agreed on a list of Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities that were barred from attacks under a partial ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

According to the Kremlin, the list included oil refineries, as well as oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations. The list also included power production and transmission facilities, including power plants, substations, and transformers. Among power plants, the Kremlin specifically named nuclear power stations and hydroelectric dams.

Ukraine's list includes a ban on strikes on the on the electric power, oil and gas, nuclear and coal industries, as well as energy equipment manufacturing facilities.

Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities — which, according to the Energy Ministry have suffered the most Russian attacks as of late — weren't on Kremlin's list, the ministry told European Pravda.

Ukraine has recorded eight confirmed hits against its energy facilities by Russian forces since March 18, when the Kremlin claimed to have ordered a pause on such attacks, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on March 25.

Russia accused Ukraine on March 26 of launching a drone attack at energy facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea — a claim the Ukrainian military has denied.

After negotiations with the U.S., Russia and Ukraine on March 25 also agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Moscow has claimed that the Black Sea ceasefire would take effect only after some Western sanctions were lifted, while alleging that the energy truce had been in effect since March 18.

Ukraine-US relations ‘back on track,’ Zelensky’s chief of staff says
Relations between Ukraine and the U.S. are “back on track,” Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Reuters published on March 26, almost a month after the Oval Office clash between the Ukrainian and American presidents.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.