Ukraine building underground weapons factories, Zelensky says

Ukraine is building weapons underground to supply the military with arms in the event of delays in military aid from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy on Sept. 7.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Italy to meet with local business leaders and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as Kyiv increasingly calls for additional air defenses and other aid to repel Russia's aggression.

"We are building underground facilities for the production of weapons so that Ukrainian soldiers can defend themselves even when supplies from our partners are delayed," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has developed new drones and missiles, particularly to "return the war to the Russian territory," the president added.

"Sooner or later, Putin will feel the pressure and will want only one thing — peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's trip to Italy followed his visit to Germany, where he received additional pledges of military assistance at the 24th Ramstein group meeting and held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Our people are under constant threat of Russian missile and drone strikes every, every night and every day," Zelensky said in Italy. Russia recently deadly attacks against the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Poltava, and Lviv.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has committed a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in economic and military assistance to Ukraine as of June 2024.

Holding the Group of Seven (G7) rotating presidency in 2024, Italy hosted a summit that saw the announcement of a $50 billion loan for Ukraine covered by frozen Russian assets proceeds.

Italy will also host the 2025 Recovery Conference, inviting officials from 77 countries and 500 companies.