The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Italy, Russia, War, Weapons, Defense production
Edit post

Ukraine building underground weapons factories, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 8, 2024 11:51 AM 2 min read
The Ukrainian government plans to establish underground weapons production.
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base on Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is building weapons underground to supply the military with arms in the event of delays in military aid from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy on Sept. 7.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Italy to meet with local business leaders and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as Kyiv increasingly calls for additional air defenses and other aid to repel Russia's aggression.

"We are building underground facilities for the production of weapons so that Ukrainian soldiers can defend themselves even when supplies from our partners are delayed," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has developed new drones and missiles, particularly to "return the war to the Russian territory," the president added.

"Sooner or later, Putin will feel the pressure and will want only one thing — peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's trip to Italy followed his visit to Germany, where he received additional pledges of military assistance at the 24th Ramstein group meeting and held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Our people are under constant threat of Russian missile and drone strikes every, every night and every day," Zelensky said in Italy. Russia recently deadly attacks against the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Poltava, and Lviv.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has committed a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in economic and military assistance to Ukraine as of June 2024.

Holding the Group of Seven (G7) rotating presidency in 2024, Italy hosted a summit that saw the announcement of a $50 billion loan for Ukraine covered by frozen Russian assets proceeds.

Italy will also host the 2025 Recovery Conference, inviting officials from 77 countries and 500 companies.

Howitzers, missiles, armor — what Ukraine was promised in Ramstein
As the allies gathered at the Ramstein Air Base for the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in person to lobby for faster deliveries of air defenses and long-range weapons. Despite new aid pledges, the result has been rather lackluster. Kyi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.