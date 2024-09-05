Death toll from Russia's Sept. 3 strike on Poltava rises to 55

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with comments by President Volodymyr Zelensky for NBC News.

The death toll from Russia's strike against the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Sept. 3 has risen to 55, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 5.

Another 328 people are currently listed as wounded, while several more may still be under the rubble.

Russia launched two ballistic missiles against the city on Sept. 3, hitting the Military Institute of Communications and a neighboring medical facility. The educational institution building was partially destroyed.

There were no ceremonies or other events near the military institute at the time of the Russian attack, Dmytro Lazutkin, Defense Ministry spokesperson, said on national television, refuting such unofficial claims.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News that the missiles flew only 3 minutes before hitting the city, giving people little time to hide in the shelter.

"We believe that many were injured or killed when they were running to the bomb shelter. So they reacted quickly but did not manage to save themselves," Zelensky said.

Russian attacks have increasingly targeted educational facilities as the school year began in Ukraine, hitting a number of them in Sumy, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih overnight on Sept. 4.

Poltava is a city of around 300,000, located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. It is situated around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with Russia, and 230 kilometers (143 miles) from the eastern front.

The city and surrounding region are regular targets of Russian drone and missile attacks.