Ukraine to receive 20 new Rheinmetall Ermine vehicles — here's what they can do

The Dutch Defense Ministry will finance the production of 20 Ermine ground vehicles for Ukraine, German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall announced on June 25.

The contract, signed during the NATO summit in The Hague, marks the first order for the new-generation tactical platform. Ukraine will become the first country in the world to receive the Ermine.

The Ermine, developed by Rheinmetall Defence Nederland, is designed primarily for front-line evacuation missions.

The light buggies provide fast, maneuverable transport for wounded personnel in combat zones. Rheinmetall said the deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.

According to Rheinmetall, the Ermine is a "lightweight tactical system that combines the robustness of a diesel unit with many advantages of an electric drive."

It's a modular system that comes in four configurations — 4x4 quad, 4x4/6x6 buggy, or Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV).

The Ermine combines a diesel engine with an electric motor that allows for what Rheinmetall describes as "Silent Move & Silent Watch," and has a range of up 1,200 kilometers, and can carry up to a tonne.

"The electrical powertrain makes the Ermine almost silent. It is capable of driving up to 50 km silently through heavy terrain and up to 100 km on the road," the company said.

"The system offers its users significant tactical advantages in avoiding enemy reconnaissance."

The electrical engine can even provide charging points for soldiers out in the field.

An Ermine ground vehicle developed by Rheinmetall Defence Nederland mainly for front-line evacuation missions (Rheinmetall)

On June 24, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof presented a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 100 drone radar systems, front-line vehicles, and 80 million euros (over $90 million) for the drone initiative.

The NATO summit concluded on June 25 with a joint pledge by member states to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. The updated target reflects shifting priorities within the Alliance as the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth year.

Unlike in previous years, the 2025 summit communique did not include an explicit condemnation of Russia's invasion. Still, the final statement reaffirmed support for Ukraine and said assistance to its defense industry will count toward the new spending benchmark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump during the summit, where the two leaders discussed battlefield developments, Kyiv's need for additional air defense systems, and the potential for co-production of drones.

"They (Ukraine) do want to have the anti-missiles, as they call them, the Patriots, and we're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said. "They are very hard to get. We need them too. We are supplying them for Israel, and they are very effective."

Trump's remarks signal a potential boost to Ukraine's air defense capabilities, which have come under increasing strain amid intensifying Russian attacks.

