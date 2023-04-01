Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine to buy 100 Polish Rosomak armored vehicles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 2:42 PM 2 min read
A Polish Army KTO Rosomak armored modular vehicle patrols near Camp Giro in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. (Mark O'Donald/U.S. Navy Photo/Public Domain)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will purchase 100 Polish-built Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on April 1.

The vehicles will be financed with U.S. and EU funds.

The Rosomak models, Poland's "most modern" transport vehicles according to  Morawiecki, are based on the Finnish Patria armored vehicles, carrying a 30 mm cannon and a 7.62 mm machine gun.

The vehicles can accelerate to a speed of 100 km/h and can overcome water obstacles at a speed of up to 10 km/h, according to defense outlet Militarnyi.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on March 16 that Poland would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the coming days.

"The remaining aircraft are being serviced and prepared," Duda added, without mentioning the total number of MiG-29s Poland plans to send to Ukraine.

Paweł Szrot, the head of the Polish President's Office, said on March 9 that Poland would transfer only a limited number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Duda told a news conference that Warsaw was "literally shipping these MiGs to Ukraine at this point," adding that his country still has up to 20 of these Soviet-era jets.

Poland will replace those fighter jets it's delivering to Ukraine with new FA-50 aircraft from South Korea and squadrons of U.S. F-35 aircraft, said the country's president.

Kyiv's allies, including the U.S., have so far refused to supply modern fighter jets to Ukraine, such as the U.S.-built F-16, in service since the 1970s and operated by over 20 nations.

