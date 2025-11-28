0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 28, 2025
War

Ukraine strikes Saratov oil refinery, airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff says

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine strikes Saratov oil refinery, airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff says
A screenshot of footage that purports to show a drone attack on Saratov, Russia overnight on Nov. 28, 2025. (ExileNova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery, a drone storage facility at an airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea and other military targets overnight on Nov. 28, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Residents in several Russian cities and in occupied Crimea reported hearing explosions overnight. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 136 Ukrainian drones, including 30 over Saratov Oblast and 29 over the occupied peninsula.

Ukraine struck the Saratov oil refinery, a facility that produces more than 20 petroleum products and supplies the Russian occupation army. The strike sparked a fire at the site, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the report.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the refinery in Saratov Oblast this fall, with the previous strike recorded on Nov. 14. The latest Nov. 28 attack is the fifth since the start of the season.

One of the November strikes forced the plant to halt primary processing, according to Reuters.

The wrong way to peace in Ukraine
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTimothy Snyder
Saratov OblastCrimeaRussiaUkraineGeneral StaffAttacks on RussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaOilOil refineriesRussian oil
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 28
Show More

Editors' Picks