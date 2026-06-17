Ukraine strikes Russian shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea, military infrastructure, General Staff says

Ukraine struck a sanctioned tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet as well as multiple military logistics facilities and command posts in occupied territories and Russia overnight on June 17, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces hit the Fina A in the Black Sea, a vessel belonging to Russia's shadow fleet used to export oil while circumventing international sanctions and the G7-led price cap.

The tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, Switzerland, the U.K., Canada, and Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

"The target was successfully struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the General Staff said.

Ukraine also targeted infrastructure used by Russian forces to transport personnel, equipment and supplies between occupied territories in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Stavky and another bridge near Voinka in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian command-and-observation post and a command post near Velyka Novosilka, the statement read.

Additional strikes targeted Russian drone command posts in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in Ukraine, as well as Kursk Oblast in Russia, the General Staff said.

The operation is part of Ukraine's broader campaign to disrupt Russian military logistics, command infrastructure, and energy assets that support Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit the Russian missile-armed warship Boikiy at the Kronstadt naval base in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on June 3. The vessel reportedly escorted oil tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet through the English Channel in 2025.