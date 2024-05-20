Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy, Energy infrastructure, Blackout, Ukrenergo
Edit post

Ukraine to introduce power outages across country late on May 20

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 9:03 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Blackout in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 3, 2024. (Yakiv Liashenko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will introduce hourly energy shutdowns for industrial and household consumers in all oblasts from 6:00 p.m. local time on May 20 until midnight.

The restrictions will not affect critical infrastructure facilities, said Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, on May 19.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15.

These restrictions may last until August, said Yurii Boiko, an advisor to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"If we talk about the (power supply) restrictions that started a day ago, we will have to live in these conditions, according to my estimates, until August," Boiko said during a press conference on May 16.

Ukraine previously experienced blackouts during the autumn and winter of 2022 and 2023, when a massive Russian missile campaign destroyed half of the country's power grid.

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine allocates $38 million to restore 2 power plants destroyed by Russia
The government allocated more than Hr 1.5 billion ($38 million) to restore the Zmiiv thermal power plant (TPP) in Kharkiv Oblast and the Trypillia TPP in Kyiv Oblast destroyed by Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on May 17.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:30 PM

Media: SBU drones strike airbase, oil refinery in Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in conjunction with the country's new Unmanned Systems Forces, launched a drone attack on Russia's Kushchevskaya military airbase and Slavyansk oil refinery plant overnight, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.