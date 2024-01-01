Skip to content
Ukraine downs Russian missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell January 1, 2024 8:21 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023. (Denys Poliakov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images).
Ukraine’s air defense shot down a Russian X-59 guided missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the East Air Command reported on Jan 1.

Air sirens sounded as Ukraine's military warned about the movement of a Russian missile at 4:54 p.m. local time.

Journalists from the Ukrainian media Suspilne reported hearing an explosion, after which the East Air Command confirmed that a missile had been shot down at 5:44 p.m.

The attack followed a massive drone strike across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.

Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.

Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast.

The Russians also fired missiles, shells and unguided rockets at multiple cities and villages, including in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts in the past 24 hours.

On Dec. 29, Russia conducted the largest single massive attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, killing at least 39 people.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
