Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast

by Igor Kossov January 1, 2024 5:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district with artillery and rockets on Jan. 1, killing at least one civilian, according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutor's office.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.  

Russian forces also hit the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district with an airstrike, damaging homes and auxiliary structures.

The shelling was part of a pattern of attacks timed to the New Year holiday. Multiple front line areas got shelled or hit with missiles or airstrikes, with sporadic casualties reported. Russia attacked at least half a dozen regions with drones overnight on Jan. 1, continuing throughout the day.

On Dec. 29, Russia hit Ukraine with the largest mass attack of missiles and drones since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Igor Kossov
News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
