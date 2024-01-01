Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces on Jan. 1 shelled the village of Veletenske near Kherson, killing one woman and injuring another when they became trapped under the rubble, according to the regional military administration.

Rescuers pulled the 73-year-old woman's body from the rubble of a residence. A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with back and leg injuries.

Russian forces regularly shell Kherson and environs from the other side of the Dnipro River, as they have done since withdrawing from Kherson in November 2022.