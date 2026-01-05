Zelensky says Russia lost 90,000 troops over 3 months as Fedorov readies Defense Ministry overhaul

The Ukrainian army has eliminated more than 90,000 Russian troops over the past three months, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Jan. 5 after meeting with Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is expected to lead the Defense Ministry soon.

The news follows Zelensky's Jan. 2 nomination of Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, to head the Defense Ministry. The appointment must also be approved by parliament under Ukraine's constitution.

Fedorov has led the Ministry of Digital Transformation since 2019 and is the only minister whose post has remained unchanged during Zelensky’s presidency.

Zelensky and Fedorov discussed the changes the minister will potentially implement in his new role. Fedorov is expected to present draft decisions within a week aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to Zelensky's statement.

"Of course, Ukraine is fully committed to diplomacy and wants to end this war as soon as possible. But Russia is not demonstrating a similar approach and is prolonging its aggression," Zelensky said.

"We will counter this through greater technological advancement and transformation of the defense sector," the president added.

The Ukrainian army, aided in part by "technological solutions," eliminated 35,000 Russian troops in December, 30,000 in November, and 26,000 in October, according to the data verified by available video footage from the front line, Zelensky said.

"It is clear that the (Ukrainian) technologies are working effectively," Zelensky said. "There is a clear increase in the supply of drones to the troops."

"We are preparing our new special formats to strengthen the drone component of our defense," he added.

Fedorov is set to replace Denys Shmyhal, who held the position for less than six months after his appointment in July. The decision was announced on Jan. 2 as part of a major political shake-up, following several key appointments.

Before being offered the position to lead the Defense Ministry, Fedorov, as minister of digital transformation, implemented the president's "state within a smartphone" policy as part of his effort to reduce bureaucracy. The launch of the Diia app in 2020 brought a range of government services directly into people's phones.

Under Fedorov's leadership, the ministry has also spearheaded multiple projects, including drone production and education reforms. He also played a key role in launching Brave1, a project that links the ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military tech.