News Feed

Ukraine repatriates 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers from Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine repatriates 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers from Russia
A picture of the repatriation operation released by Ukraine on Aug. 19, 2025 (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

The bodies of 1,000 Ukrainians have been returned from Russia as part of repatriation efforts, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Aug. 19.

According to Russian authorities, the remains belong to Ukrainian servicemembers killed in action in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk regions.

Among them are five soldiers who died in Russian captivity. They had been listed as "seriously wounded and seriously ill" and were slated for exchange under the Istanbul agreements.

Ukrainian law enforcement and forensic experts will now carry out examinations to identify the bodies.

The announcement follows a broader June 2 deal struck in Istanbul, under which Russia and Ukraine agreed to repatriate around 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainians. That exchange concluded on June 16, with 6,057 bodies returned to Ukraine in several phases.

"Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and severely wounded prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens," the Coordination Headquarters said.

The development comes days after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 14 that 84 soldiers and civilians had been freed in a new prisoner swap with Russia.

Since March 2022, Ukraine has secured the release of over 5,000 people from Russian captivity, though Moscow continues to reject Kyiv's calls for an "all-for-all" exchange formula.

UkraineWarRussiaUkrainian lossesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

