Saturday, November 15, 2025
War

Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Novovasylivske amid Russian advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to "more favorable defensive positions," the Southern Defense Forces confirmed on Nov. 15.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian troops have been retreated from multiple positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector under increased Russian pressure.

Gaining pace over October and November, the Russian advance now threatens to outflank the small city of Huliaipole, which had been one of the most stable and static parts of the front line since the first months of the full-scale war.

"In the Oleksandrivske and Huliaipole directions, there were nearly 40 combat engagements over the past day," the report read. "The enemy continues to assault our positions and attempt to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses."

Ukraine withdrew its troops from the settlement because of "adjustments to the contact line, forces regroupment, and to protect the lives of service personnel."

Ukrainian forces are holding back Russian advances while inflicting coordinated fire damage on enemy troops, the report said.

According to Ukrainian mapping and analytical group Deep State, Novovasylivske has been largely occupied by Russian troops since the start of November, although a blurred front line and frequent Ukrainian counterattacks have made full territorial difficult to discern.

Article image
Russian troops fully occupied the village of Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Oct. 30, 2025, according to Ukrainian mapping and analytics group Deep State. (Deep State)

In Zaporizhzhia and southern Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, Russian forces are carrying out intense assaults, heavy artillery shelling, and frequent fire strikes. Over the past day, over 350 strikes were carried out in this area using over 1,500 rounds of ammunition, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

Article image
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine previously announced it withdrew from positions near the village of Rivnopillia on Nov. 11, as well as from positions near five other settlements the day before.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 11 that Russian forces had captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, though he did not specify their names.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, previously described the situation in the region as "difficult," noting that Russian troops were attempting to exploit poor weather by moving in small groups on foot or motorcycles.

The regional center of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control, but since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has occupied roughly 70% of the region, primarily in the east and south.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

