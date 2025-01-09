Ukraine offers defense industry jobs, draft exemptions for citizens abroad, minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is prepared to provide jobs at defense enterprises for citizens abroad and exempt them from the mobilization of conscripts, National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov said on Jan. 8, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"We have a shortage of professionals, and Ukraine is ready to exempt most of them from military service," Chernyshov said.

To address this need, the Ukrainian government plans to establish centers to assist citizens abroad in finding jobs in both Ukraine and their current countries of residence, he added.

These centers aim to guide individuals toward career paths that can benefit Ukraine’s defense industry. Chernyshov expressed confidence that many Ukrainians would take advantage of these opportunities.

Neighboring countries, including Poland and Lithuania, have suggested they may assist Ukraine in facilitating the return of fighting-aged men, though no concrete measures have been announced. Meanwhile, nations like Germany and Estonia have extended temporary residency permits for Ukrainian refugees, even in cases where passports have expired.

Ukraine lowered its mobilization age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 but has resisted calls from international partners to reduce it further to 18. These new initiatives reflect the government's efforts to balance workforce needs in critical sectors with national defense requirements.