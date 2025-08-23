Zelensky signs decrees imposing sanctions on Putin’s relatives, Kremlin allies

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed two decrees enacting new sanctions against individuals and entities linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine. The measures, based on decisions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, extend restrictions to key figures in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as well as companies tied to the Kremlin’s war machine.

The first decree aligns Ukraine’s sanctions with those imposed by Canada in 2025, targeting 139 individuals and legal entities.

Among those named are members of Putin’s family and close associates, including his former wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, her current husband Artur Ocheretny, Putin’s cousin Mikhail Putin, his nephew Mikhail Shelomov, and Russian ballet master Igor Zelensky, the former husband of Putin’s daughter. Businessmen and other Kremlin-linked figures tied to financing the war also appear on the list.

"These sanctions represent 100% synchronization with this year’s Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and entities working for Russia’s war," Zelensky said. "Everyone who helps Russia continue killing and building the war machine for further aggression must feel the real pressure of the world."

The second decree imposes restrictions on 28 foreign nationals accused of assisting Russia’s occupation authorities in temporarily seized Ukrainian territories. "These individuals equally help the Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and, in effect, sponsor the Russian state," Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainian authorities are cooperating with law enforcement agencies in partner countries to hold such collaborators accountable.

The sanctions include a ten-year freeze on assets, travel bans, restrictions on trade and transit operations, prohibitions on participating in privatization and public procurement, and other restrictive measures.

Russian companies were also sanctioned, including cosmetics and household chemicals producer Arnest Group, brewing giant Baltika, energy firm Unipro, logistics and oil infrastructure company Oteko, and several other corporate entities. These firms face asset freezes, bans on technology transfers, participation in joint projects, and other measures.

"Everyone who supports Russia’s war and occupation will, sooner or later, be held responsible for crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky concluded.