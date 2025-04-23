9 killed, 42 injured after Russian drone hits bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated. The article includes graphic content.

A Russian drone attack against the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of April 23 killed at least nine people and injured at least 42, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The drone hit a bus carrying employees of a company, Lysak said. The fatalities included two men and seven women.

Marhanets, a town with a pre-war population of 45,000, lies in the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, close to the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir and Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns even as Kyiv proposed a 30-day truce on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Moscow's forces have launched heavy strikes on April 22 against multiple cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Odesa, and Kharkiv, inflicting dozens of civilian casualties.