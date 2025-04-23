The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Civilian casualties, Drone attack
Edit post

9 killed, 42 injured after Russian drone hits bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 8:45 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
A bus damaged following a Russian attack on Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 23, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated. The article includes graphic content.

A Russian drone attack against the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of April 23 killed at least nine people and injured at least 42, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The drone hit a bus carrying employees of a company, Lysak said. The fatalities included two men and seven women.

Marhanets, a town with a pre-war population of 45,000, lies in the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, close to the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir and Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns even as Kyiv proposed a 30-day truce on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Moscow's forces have launched heavy strikes on April 22 against multiple cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Odesa, and Kharkiv, inflicting dozens of civilian casualties.

Ukraine calls for 30-day ban on long-range drone and missile strikes
“Ukraine proposes to abandon any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of extension,” Zelensky said on April 20, amid the so-called “Easter truce.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.