Ukraine imposes sanctions against 83 individuals, 13 entities, including Russian propagandists

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a presidential decree on Sept. 20 imposing sanctions against 83 individual and 13 entities involved in disseminating Russian propaganda, as well as others involved with business operations in occupied Ukrainian territories.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that he imposed three separate sanctions packages, which target citizens of Ukraine, Russia, and Moldova.

Among the target of the sanctions are Andrei Kikot, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, propogandist Ekaterina Mizulina, and Aleksandr Dyukov, a Russian historian who has been criticized for downplaying Soviet repressions, among other prominent public figures.

The sanctions also target 11 Moldovan citizens who Zelensky said are attempting to "destabilize Moldova in the interests of Moscow."

"Ukraine supports Moldova, and we are invested in the stability of our neighbor – in Moldova’s success.," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president said that the new packages aim to synchronize sanction efforts with Western partners, ahead of the anticipated 19th sanctions package against Russia.

The European Commission unveiled on Sept. 19 the proposed next package, targeting Russian banks and energy revenues, including a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The package also includes a full transaction ban on Russia's energy giants Rosneft and Gazpromneft, sanctions on 118 "shadow fleet" vessels, and third-country traders and refineries, namely those in China, buying Russian oil in violation of sanctions.











