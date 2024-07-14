Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has the right under international law to attack military targets located in Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during an interview on the United News telethon July 14.

United States policy prohibits Ukrainian forces from using U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets deep within Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Washington to lift restrictions, saying the ability to use long-range U.S. weapons such as ATACMS within Russia and occupied Crimea would produce "an instant result."

In the interview, Stoltenberg affirmed Ukraine's right to self-defense.

"My position is that there is no doubt that Ukraine has the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"This is clearly defined by international law. Since this is a war that Russia started against Ukraine, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this includes strikes on the territory of the aggressor. This is absolutely clear to me."

The U.S. government in June gave Ukraine permission to attack Russian targets near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Moscow's renewed offensive in the region. Stoltenberg said this was a welcome step.

Stoltenberg noted that more allies are "easing their restrictions" in light of Russia's intensified attacks.

"I welcome the decision of the allies to open up the possibility of greater use of weapons to strike these targets," he said.

The NATO chief made a similar argument on July 10 during the Alliance's 75th-anniversary summit in Washington, D.C.

The United States has not announced any changes in its policy regarding long-range strikes in Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden dodged the question in a press conference on July 11, saying attacks against Moscow wouldn't "make sense."