News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, US weapons
Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says

by Abbey Fenbert July 14, 2024 9:10 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Ukraine has the right under international law to attack military targets located in Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during an interview on the United News telethon July 14.

United States policy prohibits Ukrainian forces from using U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets deep within Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Washington to lift restrictions, saying the ability to use long-range U.S. weapons such as ATACMS within Russia and occupied Crimea would produce "an instant result."

In the interview, Stoltenberg affirmed Ukraine's right to self-defense.

"My position is that there is no doubt that Ukraine has the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"This is clearly defined by international law. Since this is a war that Russia started against Ukraine, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this includes strikes on the territory of the aggressor. This is absolutely clear to me."

The U.S. government in June gave Ukraine permission to attack Russian targets near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Moscow's renewed offensive in the region. Stoltenberg said this was a welcome step.

Stoltenberg noted that more allies are "easing their restrictions" in light of Russia's intensified attacks.

"I welcome the decision of the allies to open up the possibility of greater use of weapons to strike these targets," he said.

The NATO chief made a similar argument on July 10 during the Alliance's 75th-anniversary summit in Washington, D.C.  

The United States has not announced any changes in its policy regarding long-range strikes in Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden dodged the question in a press conference on July 11, saying attacks against Moscow wouldn't "make sense."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.