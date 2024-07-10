Stoltenberg addresses US restrictions on Ukrainian strikes inside Russian territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed U.S. restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory during a press conference on July 10 by affirming Ukraine's "right to self-defense."

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission on June 1 to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Russia launched a renewed offensive in the region on May 10. However, Ukraine is still prohibited from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

"Under international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense," Stoltenberg said. "We are helping Ukraine to realize its right to self-defense by supplying weapons and equipment, including long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS. The right of self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor, Russia."

Stoltenberg said he welcomed the U.S. decision to ease restrictions on the use of certain weapons to target the border with Kharkiv Oblast amidst the renewed offensive.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the U.S. should allow Ukrainian forces to use American weapons to carry out strikes against military targets in Russia and occupied Crimea.

The president said such a decision would produce "an instant result."

Zelensky went on to say that long-range strikes with U.S. weapons could advance Ukraine's counteroffensive in Russian-occupied territories.

"And we can significantly limit Russian actions in southern Ukraine and push the occupier out of there if American leadership assists us with the necessary deep-strike capabilities against the Russian military and logistics in our Ukrainian Crimea," he said.

The address came a day after Russia launched a deadly mass missile attack on July 8 that killed over 200 civilians and targeted a children's hospital.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would not change its policy on Ukrainian strikes within Russia in light of the attack.