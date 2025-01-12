Ukraine downs 60 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 60 Russian attack drones overnight, the Air Force reported on the morning of Jan. 12.

Russia launched a total of 94 Shahed-type and decoy drones from bases in Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Kursk, according to the report.

The Air Force said it also lost track of the 34 decoy drones that Russia launched alongside the attack ones.

The drones were shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Donetsk oblasts.

Falling debris from downed drones caused damage to several residential houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, the Air Force said. However, there were no casualties.

Russian drone attacks across Ukraine surged to record levels in the last months of 2024, with Moscow aiming to ramp up UAV production in the new year. Drone strikes have targeted Ukrainian residential neighborhoods and critical energy infrastructure.

On Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has escalated its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching more than 280 glide bombs, nearly 370 attack drones, and over 80 missiles in the past week.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian attacks. Even on Christmas night, Russia organized a massive air attack," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing footage of the destruction across Ukraine.