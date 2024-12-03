Russian drone attack on Ternopil damages energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ternopil on Dec. 3 damaged energy infrastructure in the city, Mayor Serhiy Nadal said.

Nadal added that part of Ternopil remains without power after a Russian drone struck an unspecified energy facility within the city. Emergency response workers are currently on-scene, and no casualties were immediately reported in the attack.

Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine with a population of roughly 225,000 residents, lies hundreds of kilometers from the front line and is not a common target of Russian attacks.

Despite its geographic positioning, in recent days the city has experienced multiple attack drone swarms as Russia continues to deploy thousands of drone each month on various region of the country.

On Dec. 2, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in the city, killing at least one person and injured three.

The most recent attack comes as Russia continues to target energy infrastructure across the country with drone and missile attacks as it seeks to plunge Ukrainians into another harsh winter without adequate power and energy resources.

In the most recent mass aerial attack on the country on Nov. 28, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" to the nation's power grid.

In November, Russia launched a total of 347 missiles as well as over 2,500 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



