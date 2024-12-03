This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ternopil, Ternopil Oblast, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Russian drone attack on Ternopil damages energy infrastructure

by Dmytro Basmat December 3, 2024 4:56 AM 2 min read
Ternopil city sign (The New Voice of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ternopil on Dec. 3 damaged energy infrastructure in the city, Mayor Serhiy Nadal said.

Nadal added that part of Ternopil remains without power after a Russian drone struck an unspecified energy facility within the city. Emergency response workers are currently on-scene, and no casualties were immediately reported in the attack.

Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine with a population of roughly 225,000 residents, lies hundreds of kilometers from the front line and is not a common target of Russian attacks.

Despite its geographic positioning, in recent days the city has experienced multiple attack drone swarms as Russia continues to deploy thousands of drone each month on various region of the country.

On Dec. 2, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in the city, killing at least one person and injured three.

The most recent attack comes as Russia continues to target energy infrastructure across the country with drone and missile attacks as it seeks to plunge Ukrainians into another harsh winter without adequate power and energy resources.

In the most recent mass aerial attack on the country on Nov. 28, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" to the nation's power grid.

In November, Russia launched a total of 347 missiles as well as over 2,500 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Updated: 1 killed, 3 injured in Russia’s attack on Ternopil
A Russian drone attack on Ternopil, during the night of Dec. 2, caused a fire in a residential building and resulted in casualties, local officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:35 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.