Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
War update, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attack, Kyiv, Kursk incursion, Kursk Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Russian captivity, POWs
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Kyiv on first day of 2025, killing 2, injuring 6

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2025 9:52 PM 6 min read
A firefighter helps a woman affected by Russian drone attacks against Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's Interior Ministry) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Jan. 1:

  • Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv
  • Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says
  • Ukraine has brought back 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024
  • Zelensky says Trump 'willing, capable of achieving peace and ending Putin's aggression'

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 1, killing two people, the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram, citing its head Tymur Tkachenko.

At least six people were injured in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that the injured included two pregnant women.

The National Bank of Ukraine said that one of its buildings in Kyiv's Pechersk District had been damaged by falling debris. The central bank's main building is located near the President's Office on Bankova Street.

"All the NBU's (National Bank of Ukraine) operating systems and services are fully operational and unaffected," the Central Bank said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that windows on the upper floors were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack against the center of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

Russia launched 111 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1, Ukraine's Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 63 drones over 10 oblasts, while another 46 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.

"Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned with hurting Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel on Jan. 1. "My condolences to the families and friends (of the victims)."

He also thanked the army, doctors, and emergency services for their work.

Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the holiday period.

On Dec. 25, Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.

Ukraine struck hundreds of targets deep inside Russia in 2024. What did they achieve?
As Russian troops continued to hold an advantage on the ground, Ukraine has been keen to level the power in the air. In 2024, Ukrainian forces bet on drones, hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep inside Russia. Ukrainian attacks have targeted dozens of oil refineries that aid Russia’s war e…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says

The Russian army has lost over 38,000 troops and more than 1,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 1.

Syrskyi's statement comes after his visit to Russia's Kursk Oblast to reward the Ukrainian military serving in the area.

Over 700 servicemen from the Russian military were captured during the Ukrainian incursion, the general added.

"We will continue to destroy the invaders. It doesn't matter whether they have Russian or North Korean passports. The battle continues," Syrskyi said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Ukraine began its surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, capturing about 1,300 square kilometers of territory, according to Kyiv. Ukrainian forces have lost control of about half of the initially captured territory as intense fighting continues in the region. Kyiv hopes to use the occupied Russian territory as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Russia has also stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the region since August to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 23 that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured since their deployment in Kursk Oblast.

Their casualties have been linked to their lack of knowledge of the terrain and modern drone warfare, according to South Korean MP Lee Sung-kwon.

Why is my life considered more important than a Ukrainian life?
Why is my life considered more important than a Ukrainian life? Why am I considered more important than the people I meet in Ukraine, who — even in the darkest times — still often extend such kindness and hospitality that you can’t help but fall in love with this country? This isn’
The Kyiv IndependentBen Fletcher

Ukraine has brought back 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024

In 2024, more Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity than in the previous year, according to data published by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs).

Over the past year, Ukraine conducted 11 prisoner exchanges and secured the return of 1,358 people, 356 more than in 2023. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3,956  prisoners have been released from Russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the numbers in his New Year video address published late on Dec. 31.

"I'm giving not estimates but precise numbers because each one represents a person, our person, a very important person," he said. "And with each return – we bring life back to Ukraine."

On Dec. 30, Ukraine successfully secured the release of 189 captives from Russian detention, including military personnel and two civilians.

The coordination headquarters said it was one of the largest exchanges since the start of the full-scale war. Among those freed were defenders of Azovstal, Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Snake Island, and other key Ukrainian strongholds.

Among the released were 87 Armed Forces members, 43 National Guard members, 33 border guards, 24 sailors, and fighters from the Azov Regiment.

I survived a Russian torture camp. So I had to see Assad’s Sednaya prison
Editor’s Note: Stanislav Aseyev is a Ukrainian writer, journalist, veteran, and a survivor of the Izolyatsia prison in Russia-occupied Donetsk, infamous for its torture of prisoners. He was the first Ukrainian journalist to see to the Sednaya prison and death camp in Syria after the fall of Bashar a…
The Kyiv IndependentStanislav Aseyev

Zelensky says Trump 'willing, capable of achieving peace and ending Putin's aggression'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year video address late on Dec. 31 that no one would give peace to his country as a gift, but he believed the U.S.  would stand together with Ukraine as it fights to stop Russia's full-scale invasion.

In a 20-minute address, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for providing a wide array of critical military equipment, including 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 301 Howitzer artillery weapons, and over 300 million units of ammunition.

Zelensky added that he has "no doubt that the new American president is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending Putin's aggression."

"(President-elect Donald Trump) understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this is not a street fight where you have to calm down both sides. This is the full-scale aggression of a mad state against a civilized one," Zelensky said. "And I believe that we, together with the U.S., are capable of exerting that force."

Zelensky also recalled conversations with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, and "everyone who supports us in the U.S."

The Biden administration has provided the most substantial military support to Ukraine among Western nations since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As of December 2024, the U.S. had committed over $60 billion in military aid and $26 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, dwarfing the contributions of other major donors such as Germany ($11.4 billion) and the U.K. ($10.1 billion).

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.