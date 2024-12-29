Russia attacked Ukraine with over 280 bombs, 370 drones, 80 missiles this week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has escalated its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching more than 280 KAB guided bombs, nearly 370 attack drones, and over 80 missiles in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 29.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian attacks. Even on Christmas night, Russia organized a massive air attack," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing footage of the destruction across Ukraine.

On Dec. 25, Russia conducted a large-scale attack, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities. Kharkiv came under "massive fire" from ballistic missiles, resulting in one death and six injuries.

During the same attack, a Russian missile entered Moldovan airspace, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed.

Unverified reports claimed another missile entered Romanian airspace, though Romania's Defense Ministry denied any violation. Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to the missile threat in western Ukraine, according to the Polish Operational Command.

"I am grateful to the defenders who save our people from daily attacks and to the partners who understand the importance of timely air defense to protect lives and bring a just and fair peace," Zelensky said.

The president underscored the need for collective action, saying, "Such terror can only be stopped with joint efforts."