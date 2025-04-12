Ukraine downs 56 Russian drones in overnight attack, Air Force says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 56 Russian attack drones overnight, and 24 additional decoy drones failed to reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on April 12.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a total of 88 drones, including Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. Fifty-six Shahed attack drones and other types were confirmed destroyed in northern, southern, eastern, and central regions. The remaining 24 decoy drones were “locationally lost” and caused no damage.

Ukraine’s air defense effort included fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups, officials said.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one person sustained minor injuries as a result of the drone strikes, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 12.

In the capital Kyiv, two people were injured. Emergency crews continued to extinguish fires and assess damage in various districts of the city.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, drone strikes caused multiple fires and damaged residential areas. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russia regularly targets homes and residential neighborhoods in its aerial attacks against Ukraine. The attacks come as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities. Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire if Russia also agrees to the terms. It has now been more than a month since the Kremlin first dismissed the ceasefire proposal.