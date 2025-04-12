The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kyiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Ukraine downs 56 Russian drones in overnight attack, Air Force says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 12, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. About 700,000 consumers were left without electricity. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 56 Russian attack drones overnight, and 24 additional decoy drones failed to reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on April 12.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a total of 88 drones, including Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. Fifty-six Shahed attack drones and other types were confirmed destroyed in northern, southern, eastern, and central regions. The remaining 24 decoy drones were “locationally lost” and caused no damage.

Ukraine’s air defense effort included fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups, officials said.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one person sustained minor injuries as a result of the drone strikes, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 12.

In the capital Kyiv, two people were injured. Emergency crews continued to extinguish fires and assess damage in various districts of the city.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, drone strikes caused multiple fires and damaged residential areas. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russia regularly targets homes and residential neighborhoods in its aerial attacks against Ukraine. The attacks come as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities. Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire if Russia also agrees to the terms. It has now been more than a month since the Kremlin first dismissed the ceasefire proposal.

Allies pledge ‘record’ $23.8 billion to Ukraine at Ramstein summit as UK warns 2025 will be ‘critical’
The meeting of the Ramstein-format coalition in Brussels comes amid growing uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine and efforts by European allies to close the gap as Kyiv resists Russia’s ongoing invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.