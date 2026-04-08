Ukraine disables last ferry in Kerch Strait supplying Russian forces in occupied Crimea, military intelligence says

Ukrainian forces disabled the "Slavyanin" railway ferry, the last vessel of this kind operating in the Kerch Strait to supply the Russian army in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on April 8.

The Ukrainian drone strike overnight on April 6 put a ferry out of service that had previously been attacked in March but had remained afloat until then.

HUR did not provide details on the extent of the ferry's damage, saying only that it is no longer operational. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims independently.

The ferry was a key supply route for the Russian army on the occupied peninsula, transporting fuel, lubricants, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, according to HUR.

In a previous operation on the night of March 13–14, HUR units struck both the Slavyanin ferry and the Avangard. The latter was put out of action, while the Slavyanin was damaged.

A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Kerch Strait — a 35-kilometer (21-mile) waterway linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov — separates the Kerch Peninsula in Russian-occupied Crimea from Russia's Taman Peninsula and serves as a key logistics corridor for Moscow.

Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories, as well as oil and industrial facilities that support Moscow's war effort.

Ukrainian officials say such strikes are aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, degrading air defenses, and reducing the supplies available to Russian troops.