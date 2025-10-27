KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
War

Ukraine destroys Russian Buk air defense system worth $45 million, military says

by Abbey Fenbert
Screenshot of a video showing smoke rising from a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system after being attacked by Ukrainian forces. (Ukrainian Land Forces / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces successfully detected and destroyed a state-of-the-art Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system valued at $45 million, Ukraine's Land Forces reported on Oct. 26.

The Buk-M3 is one of Russia's key air defense assets, used to engage targets in the air, on the ground, and on the water.

Ukraine's "Black Forest" brigade struck the target at an unspecified location, the military said. The brigade shared video footage of the operation.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Buk is a self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system, first developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s. In the decades since, the Soviet Union and then Russia developed several upgraded versions.

The Buk-M3 is manufactured by Russia's Almaz-Antey defense company, and canreportedly track and engage up to 36 targets simultaneously. The system is designed to target planes, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones.

The Buk gained worldwide infamy in 2014 with the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

Ukraine has reported destroying Russian Buk systems in previous strikes. In September, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported a successful hit on a Buk-M3 in the Russian-occupied part Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In May, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said they destroyed a Buk-M3 in an undisclosed front-line sector.

More than Tomahawks: what Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
UkraineRussiaAir defenseRussian losses
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

