Ukraine damages dam near Belgorod, cuts off Russian troops near Vovchansk, military reports

A Ukrainian strike on a dam near Belgorod, Russia, has caused water to begin flowing uncontrollably, reportedly cutting off Russian units that had crossed the Siverskyi Donets River near the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s 16th Army Corps said on Oct. 26.

The strike damaged the dam at the Belgorod Reservoir, located north of the Ukrainian border. The flooding has disrupted Russian logistics and stranded several Russian units on the Ukrainian side of the river without secure supply lines or reinforcements, according to the report.

"The main thing is that the enemy's logistics have become significantly more complicated. The leaves have fallen too. So the units that managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets have effectively been cut off from their main forces," it said.

"So we're expecting the [POW] exchange pool to be replenished," it added, referring to the potential for capturing Russian troops.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The town remains partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Robert Brovdi, call sign "Madyar"), confirmed on Oct. 26 that the strike on the dam was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged that the risk of further flooding and damage remains due to potential repeat strikes.

"There is a risk that the enemy might attempt another strike to destroy the dam completely. If that happens, there will be a threat of flooding along the floodplain on the Kharkiv side, as well as in several streets of our local settlements, home to around 1,000 people," he said on Oct. 25.