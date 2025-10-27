KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Ukraine damages dam near Belgorod, cuts off Russian troops near Vovchansk, military reports

by Tania Myronyshena
An aerial view shows the destroyed city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region near the border with Russia, on Oct. 2, 2024 in Vovchansk, Ukraine (Libkos/Getty Images).

A Ukrainian strike on a dam near Belgorod, Russia, has caused water to begin flowing uncontrollably, reportedly cutting off Russian units that had crossed the Siverskyi Donets River near the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s 16th Army Corps said on Oct. 26.

The strike damaged the dam at the Belgorod Reservoir, located north of the Ukrainian border. The flooding has disrupted Russian logistics and stranded several Russian units on the Ukrainian side of the river without secure supply lines or reinforcements, according to the report.

"The main thing is that the enemy's logistics have become significantly more complicated. The leaves have fallen too. So the units that managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets have effectively been cut off from their main forces," it said.

"So we're expecting the [POW] exchange pool to be replenished," it added, referring to the potential for capturing Russian troops.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The town remains partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Robert Brovdi, call sign "Madyar"), confirmed on Oct. 26 that the strike on the dam was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged that the risk of further flooding and damage remains due to potential repeat strikes.

"There is a risk that the enemy might attempt another strike to destroy the dam completely. If that happens, there will be a threat of flooding along the floodplain on the Kharkiv side, as well as in several streets of our local settlements, home to around 1,000 people," he said on Oct. 25.

More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv Independent
BelgorodDrone attackRussiaUkraine
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 27
Hundreds of Russian troops inside Pokrovsk, military reports.

By infiltrating Ukrainian positions in small infantry groups, Russia has accumulated around 200 troops within Pokrovsk, the General Staff reported. These personnel are engaging in "intense" small arms and drone clashes with Ukrainian troops in the city.

Sunday, October 26
More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Video
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

The episode covers Russian war crimes in Pokrovsk and continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv. While Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, has President Trump finally shifted his approach to Russia?

Show More

